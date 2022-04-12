Bobby Ray Davis
January 27, 1939 - April 8, 2022
Bobby Ray Davis, 83, of Forest, Virginia, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 8, 2022. He was the loving husband of Deborah June Davis for 15 years.
Bobby was born on January 27, 1939, to Clarence E. Davis and Alice Jamerson Davis. Two brothers preceded him in death, Richard E. Davis of Martinsville, Virginia, and Frank L. Davis of Rustburg, Virginia. He was blessed with a daughter and a son, Judy D. Wood of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Steven D. Davis of Charlottesville, Virginia. He had three grandchildren, Lisa N. Fusco of Lynchburg, Virginia, Tracy Letzerich of Forest, Virginia, and Abigail Celeste Davis of Houma, Louisiana. He was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Kiersten Grant (Mason), Angelina Fusco, Aiden Letzerich and Henry Letzerich. Bobby was the founder of Davis Heating and Cooling, Inc. in Lynchburg, Virginia, established March 1, 1979. He organized and was the first president of the Jefferson Forest High School Band Boosters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with the Rev. Dan G. Mason officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Virginia Memorial Park.
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family.
.
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 12, 2022.