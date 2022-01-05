Menu
Bonnie Sue Gibson
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Bonnie Sue Gibson

Bonnie Sue Saunders Gibson, 66, of Evington, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Floyd "Dink" Gibson Jr.

Born in Lynchburg, on July 3, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Alvin Watkins Saunders and Edna Bennett Saunders. She was retired from the Law office of John E. Eller after over 40 years of service. Bonnie loved to play bingo with her friends and she was a longtime and devoted member of Salem United Methodist Church where she served as the church pianist and in the Church choir.

In additon to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Margaret Gibson.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Joyce East and her husband, Robin, of Evington; her sister-in-law, Debra Lynn McNeely and her husband, C.L., of Big Island; her brother-in-law, Eddie Gibson of Hurt; three nephews, Jason Saunders and his wife, Shannon, Ryan Gibson and his wife, Sarah, and Derrick Gibson and his wife, Heather; her great nieces, Lauren Grebner and Claire Gibson; and great nephews, Joseph Saunders, Kaleb Saunders, Lukas Saunders, Bryce Fore and Reese Gibson.

A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Salem United Methodist Church with the Rev. Charles Schooler officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks will be required while in the church.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Salem United Methodist Church or the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family. To submit a tribute or fond memories please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Salem United Methodist Church
VA
Jan
8
Service
2:00p.m.
Salem United Methodist Church
VA
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest condolences to the family.
Lil and Rhonda Perrow
Friend
January 7, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Vicky Creasy
Friend
January 6, 2022
Our condolences for your loss . The Lord gained another angel
Lil and Rhonda Perrow
Friend
January 5, 2022
Bonnie was such a sweet and kind person. I went to church with her for decades at Salem. I am so sad for your loss. Praying God will provide comfort and strength during the days ahead. In Deepest Sympathy, Rhonda Field
Rhonda Field
Friend
January 5, 2022
i wish to express my deepest sympathy to the gibson family. i pray god will give you strength for your loss. bonnie will always be remembered.
lloyd catron
Friend
January 5, 2022
