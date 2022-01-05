Bonnie Sue Gibson
Bonnie Sue Saunders Gibson, 66, of Evington, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Floyd "Dink" Gibson Jr.
Born in Lynchburg, on July 3, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Alvin Watkins Saunders and Edna Bennett Saunders. She was retired from the Law office of John E. Eller after over 40 years of service. Bonnie loved to play bingo with her friends and she was a longtime and devoted member of Salem United Methodist Church where she served as the church pianist and in the Church choir.
In additon to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Margaret Gibson.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Joyce East and her husband, Robin, of Evington; her sister-in-law, Debra Lynn McNeely and her husband, C.L., of Big Island; her brother-in-law, Eddie Gibson of Hurt; three nephews, Jason Saunders and his wife, Shannon, Ryan Gibson and his wife, Sarah, and Derrick Gibson and his wife, Heather; her great nieces, Lauren Grebner and Claire Gibson; and great nephews, Joseph Saunders, Kaleb Saunders, Lukas Saunders, Bryce Fore and Reese Gibson.
A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Salem United Methodist Church with the Rev. Charles Schooler officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks will be required while in the church.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Salem United Methodist Church or the American Diabetes Association
, www.diabetes.org
.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family. To submit a tribute or fond memories please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 5, 2022.