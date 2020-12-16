Bonnie Jean Happs
Bonnie Jean Happs, age 89, of Rustburg, widow of Richard E. Happs, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1931, in Kewanee, Ill., daughter of the late Emmons E. Vinson and the late Alice P. Vinson.
Bonnie was a member of New Hope Methodist Church and had retired from the state of Wisconsin.
Survivors include her son, David Happs and wife, Michele; a daughter, Debbie Ehrfurth and her husband, Leonard; six grandchildren, Brandon Ehrfurth, Ryan Ehrfurth, Kristin Colyar, Erik Happs, Morgan Happs, and Emily Happs; and four great-grandchildren, Seth Colyar, Tenley Colyar, Jordan Colyar, and Reyna Ehrfurth.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Cumbie Cemetery in Rustburg.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Cumbie Cemetery in Rustburg.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2020.