Bonnie Jean Happs
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Bonnie Jean Happs

Bonnie Jean Happs, age 89, of Rustburg, widow of Richard E. Happs, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1931, in Kewanee, Ill., daughter of the late Emmons E. Vinson and the late Alice P. Vinson.

Bonnie was a member of New Hope Methodist Church and had retired from the state of Wisconsin.

Survivors include her son, David Happs and wife, Michele; a daughter, Debbie Ehrfurth and her husband, Leonard; six grandchildren, Brandon Ehrfurth, Ryan Ehrfurth, Kristin Colyar, Erik Happs, Morgan Happs, and Emily Happs; and four great-grandchildren, Seth Colyar, Tenley Colyar, Jordan Colyar, and Reyna Ehrfurth.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Cumbie Cemetery in Rustburg.

When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Cumbie Cemetery
Rustburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
