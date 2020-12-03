Brandon Sorrells
November 14, 1981 - November 19, 2020
Brandon Scott Sorrells of Amherst, Va., departed this life on Thursday November 19, 2020, after a short illness. He and his twin brother, Adam, were born on November 14, 1981, in Lynchburg, Va. Brandon was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Obie and Maude Sorrells, and maternal grandfather, Raymond Sandidge.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Obie O. Sorrells and Dora Dianne Sandidge Sorrells; brothers, Obie Sorrells, II of Amherst, and Adam Sorrells (Kristina), their daughter, Evelyn Joy, of Farmville, Va.; sister, Traci Sorrells of Rustburg, Va.; maternal grandmother, Mary Sandidge of Madison Heights; uncle, Robert "Bob" Sandidge (Dianne) of Amherst; and aunts, Melissa Sandidge Elder (Rick) of Madison Heights, Brenda Bouhdidha of Tampa, Florida, Anita Sorrells of Amherst, and Shelbia Sorrells of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his paternal great-aunt, Mabel Hughes of Amherst; maternal great-aunts, Evelyn Sandidge of Amherst, Bessie Smith of Maryland, and Nancy Fletcher of New York, along with many treasured cousins and friends.
A celebration of life service honoring Brandon will be held 2 p.m. Saturday December 5, 2020, at Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Brandon S. Sorrells to Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America who fight to improve the lives of post 9/11 veterans (https://iava.org
) or to Central Virginia Animal Rescue (https://cvrrescue.org
).
Condolences may be sent to www.davis-turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 3, 2020.