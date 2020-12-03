Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Brandon Sorrells
1981 - 2020
BORN
1981
DIED
2020
Brandon Sorrells

November 14, 1981 - November 19, 2020

Brandon Scott Sorrells of Amherst, Va., departed this life on Thursday November 19, 2020, after a short illness. He and his twin brother, Adam, were born on November 14, 1981, in Lynchburg, Va. Brandon was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Obie and Maude Sorrells, and maternal grandfather, Raymond Sandidge.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Obie O. Sorrells and Dora Dianne Sandidge Sorrells; brothers, Obie Sorrells, II of Amherst, and Adam Sorrells (Kristina), their daughter, Evelyn Joy, of Farmville, Va.; sister, Traci Sorrells of Rustburg, Va.; maternal grandmother, Mary Sandidge of Madison Heights; uncle, Robert "Bob" Sandidge (Dianne) of Amherst; and aunts, Melissa Sandidge Elder (Rick) of Madison Heights, Brenda Bouhdidha of Tampa, Florida, Anita Sorrells of Amherst, and Shelbia Sorrells of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his paternal great-aunt, Mabel Hughes of Amherst; maternal great-aunts, Evelyn Sandidge of Amherst, Bessie Smith of Maryland, and Nancy Fletcher of New York, along with many treasured cousins and friends.

A celebration of life service honoring Brandon will be held 2 p.m. Saturday December 5, 2020, at Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Brandon S. Sorrells to Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America who fight to improve the lives of post 9/11 veterans (https://iava.org) or to Central Virginia Animal Rescue (https://cvrrescue.org).

Condolences may be sent to www.davis-turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Tree of Life Ministries
2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Mr. & Mrs. Sorrells, I am so sorry to see that Brandon passed away. Words can't express what you may feel but only the Lord knows. I had to smile thinking about the times Obie would talk about Brandon's baking and had the pleasure of eating a slice of pound cake. Those are memories to keep. He was a nice person. Praying for you and your entire family.

Sincerely,
Stephanie Tucker
Stephanie Tucker
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020