Brenda Floyd BurleyBrenda Floyd Burley 70, of Amherst, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Destiny Hospice House. She was the wife of late George Thurston "G.T." Burley for 50 years.She was born in Lynchburg, Va., on February 18, 1951. Mrs. Burley was the daughter of the late Albert "Brownie" Taylor Floyd and Alice Campbell Floyd. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Lowesville, Virginia and she was retired from Old Dominion Job Corp.She is survived by her loving son, Bradford Lee Burley (Anne May-Arbogast) of Amherst; a very special granddaughter, Taylor LeAnn Burley, and a great-granddaughter McKinley Grace Dodd.The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful care Brenda received from Francis Clark & staff at the Destiny Hospice House.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Amherst Cemetery, with the Rev. Eugene Beverly, officiating.