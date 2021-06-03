Menu
Brenda Floyd Burley
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
201 Grandview Drive
Amherst, VA
Brenda Floyd Burley

Brenda Floyd Burley 70, of Amherst, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Destiny Hospice House. She was the wife of late George Thurston "G.T." Burley for 50 years.

She was born in Lynchburg, Va., on February 18, 1951. Mrs. Burley was the daughter of the late Albert "Brownie" Taylor Floyd and Alice Campbell Floyd. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Lowesville, Virginia and she was retired from Old Dominion Job Corp.

She is survived by her loving son, Bradford Lee Burley (Anne May-Arbogast) of Amherst; a very special granddaughter, Taylor LeAnn Burley, and a great-granddaughter McKinley Grace Dodd.

The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful care Brenda received from Francis Clark & staff at the Destiny Hospice House.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Amherst Cemetery, with the Rev. Eugene Beverly, officiating.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Amherst Cemetery
VA
Dear BRAD AN FAMILY so sorry for your loss .anything can do for yal please let us know...love an prayers angie cash
Angie cash
June 5, 2021
Bradley, I am so very sorry. <>
Susan Steele
Friend
June 4, 2021
I will miss seeing your smile and talking with you.You felt like granny to me to love you
Tonya Painter
Friend
June 3, 2021
My sweetest nana.. my heart aches without you. I love you!
Taylor Burley
June 3, 2021
Brad, so sorry for the loss of your Mom. She was a fighter. I hope you find peace in knowing that her and GT are together again !
Susan V Staton
Friend
June 3, 2021
