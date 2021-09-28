Menu
The News & Advance
Brenda Lacy Cunningham
1946 - 2021
1946
2021
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Brenda Lacy Cunningham

Brenda Lacy Cunningham, 75, of Lynchburg, departed on Sunday, September 26, 2021. She was born on September 16, 1946, to the late James Lacy and Edith Lacy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Brad Lacy and a sister Gloria Hendricks.

Brenda leaves behind three children, Linda, Robin McCray (Richard) and Robert (Vicky); four grandchildren, Sheena Shields (John), Tia, Chanel, Diamond and seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by two sisters, Betty Kendricks (Samuel) and Zelma Stevens (Sam) and one brother, Steve Lacy (Priscilla).

The family would like to give special thanks and appreciation to all her friends and family who loves her, especially her devoted friend and caregiver, Tracey Cosby.

A celebration of Brenda's life will be at 11 a.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Friday, October 1, 2021, with the Reverend Walter Randolph officiating.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2021.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Tharp Funeral Home
Dear Lacy & Cunningham Family, You All have my heartfelt condolences in the lost of your dearly Beloved, Brenda. Our families were neighbors, living nextdoor on Pansy St. What wonderful memories we've made together. I will always remember Brenda's beauty, kindness and how she loved to laugh. Family, may you find comfort in your memories and friends that share in your sorrow. You All will remain in my thoughts and prayers. Blessings & Love Always.
Emma Jean Christian
October 7, 2021
Dear Steve, Priscilla, and family, I extend my sympathy to you in the death of your sister, Brenda. May God's comfort and strength sustain you in this your time of bereavement. With prayers and love, Vivian Hudson.
Vivian C Hudson
October 4, 2021
Weeping may endure for a night but joy will come in the morning sorry for the lost of your sister and your in our prayers
Sylvie and Sam Wilson
October 1, 2021
Betty,Zelma and Steve I am so sorry for the passing of your love one you have my condolence she was a sweet lady I worked at mead when I met her praying for you all and her family
Darlene Mccoy Dixon
Work
September 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Brenda's passing. May The Most High be your comfort .
Loretta Robinson
September 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cheryl Scott
September 29, 2021
To the Lacy, Cunningham family, I extend my deepest condolences. May the Lord keep and comfort you. The Lacys were my neighbors on White Rock Hill many years ago. Rest In peace Brenda. Rosalyn Davis
Rosalyn Davis
September 29, 2021
My condolences to the family we will keep you in prayer Amen .
Wayne & Faye Thomas
Family
September 29, 2021
Who would have known, you would have left before I could have shared that last conversation! It's been great times sharing with you. Remember Brenda always talking about her family; meals she prepared on holidays, and how she loved doing it for her love ones. She will be missed because she left good memories! So long friend!
Mildred Eubanks
September 28, 2021
My condolences to the Lacy family. Brenda and I were dear friends for years and shared a lot of good memories. Please find comfort in knowing that she is at peace and wrapped in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father.
Eunice Christian Graves (aka) Littlebit
September 28, 2021
Condolences to Steve Lacy and family for the lost of your love one. May God provide you comfort.
Kenn W Reaves
Friend
September 28, 2021
