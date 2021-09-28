Brenda Lacy Cunningham
Brenda Lacy Cunningham, 75, of Lynchburg, departed on Sunday, September 26, 2021. She was born on September 16, 1946, to the late James Lacy and Edith Lacy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Brad Lacy and a sister Gloria Hendricks.
Brenda leaves behind three children, Linda, Robin McCray (Richard) and Robert (Vicky); four grandchildren, Sheena Shields (John), Tia, Chanel, Diamond and seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by two sisters, Betty Kendricks (Samuel) and Zelma Stevens (Sam) and one brother, Steve Lacy (Priscilla).
The family would like to give special thanks and appreciation to all her friends and family who loves her, especially her devoted friend and caregiver, Tracey Cosby.
A celebration of Brenda's life will be at 11 a.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Friday, October 1, 2021, with the Reverend Walter Randolph officiating.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2021.