Brenda Markham Holt
Brenda Markham Holt, 72, of Rustburg, ascended into heaven on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
A celebration of Brenda's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Calvary United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Mike Miller Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 2, 2021.