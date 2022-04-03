Bryant B. GoodloeBryant B. Goodloe, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Born in Grand Ridge, Fla. to Cary Blaine Goodloe and Lillie Lucinda McKinnon, his family moved to Afton, Va. when he was two years old. He lettered in three sports at Nelson County High School and graduated in 1961. He attended the University of Virginia (UVA) before enlisting in the Army Corps of Engineers in 1962. After three years of active duty he returned to Virginia where he gained field experience working on road construction. He then resumed his studies at UVA and graduated in 1971 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He relocated to Suffolk in 1972, obtained his Professional Engineer license in 1974, and was the District Traffic Engineer for the Suffolk District of the Virginia Department of Transportation from 1972-1980. He entered the private sector as a Principal with Langley & McDonald from 1980-1995 where he was the Engineer of Record for Kingsmill on the James and Busch Gardens; his work at the latter included internal roadway design, parking and the ampitheater. He subsequently worked at URS for five years before establishing his own firm, Bryant B. Goodloe, P.C., in 2002. He was frequently called as an expert witness or when his expertise could help a particularly challenging project be approved.Bryant has provided services in 96 counties and 47 cities/towns in Virginia, seven localities in North Carolina, and numerous projects for the military. His work will serve the residents and municipalities of our region for many years to come; his most impactful design work includes HOV lanes, reversible roadways, and variable message signs. One of his last projects was at E.W. Chittum Elementary School in Chesapeake, where four of his grandchildren attended. Bryant was a member of the Virginia Section Institute of Transportation Engineers (VASITE), the professional organization for traffic engineers in Virginia, where he served in various leadership positions including President. VASITE awarded him the Distinguished Service Award in 2004 and the Honorary Member award in 2021, an award only given to a handful of members. Bryant was also a founding member of the Suffolk Youth Athletic Association and attended Churchland Baptist Church.Bryant is survived by his wife, Elizabeth S. Goodloe; daughter, Elizabeth Blaine Lamonea and husband, Michael; sons, Jason Cameron Goodloe and wife, Amy, and Andrew Mason Goodloe; stepson, David Paul Sobel and wife Sharon; sister, Linda Cook and husband Mike; aunt, Georgia Goodloe; and seven grandchildren, Cameron, Jocelyn, Emileigh, Jake, Jadyn, Taylor and Abby.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, Arrington, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Portsmouth Humane Society or a local animal shelter.