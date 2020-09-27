Buford Lee Driskill Jr.
Buford Lee Driskill Jr., of Lynchburg, Virginia, died peacefully on Sunday morning, September 20, 2020, at the age of 91. "Bo", was born on May 22, 1929, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to Buford Lee Driskill Sr., and Ruth Davis Driskill. He met and married Patricia White Driskill. They had two sons, Buford "Lee" Driskill III of Savannah, Georgia, and William Shearer Driskill of Middleburg, Virginia.
Bo, attended E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, soon thereafter, he enlisted to serve his country in the United State Marine Corps. He returned home to attend Lynchburg College for one year before transferring to Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech) with a B.A. in Business Administration. Buford began his 40-year career at the Lynchburg Foundry/Griffin Pipe rising the ranks to Vice President before his retirement.
Bo was a very active member of the local Lynchburg community he loved so dearly, his many involvements included serving on the vestry of St. Paul's Church and as Treasurer for many years. His other community involvements included serving on the boards of the YMCA and Oakwood Country Club.
He was a long-time member of the Democratic Party and was the Chair of the Lynchburg Democratic Committee.
Bo's most passionate involvement was all things concerning tennis. He enjoyed serving the tennis community 40 plus years in the following positions: President of the Lynchburg Tennis Patrons Association, the Virginia Tennis Association, the Mid Atlantic Tennis Association, Mid-Atlantic Delegate to the USTA, then onto the board of the United States Tennis Association, where he was later appointed as Chairman of the Davis Cup Team for eight consecutive years. His pride and hard work was shared by all when he brought the beautiful Davis Cup team trophy to sit on display at the Oakwood Country Club after the men's 1989 victory.
Buford's involvement with Virginia Tech continued for many years after his graduation as a "Hokie" Club member. This devotion subsequently led to his appointment serving on the Board of Governors at Virginia Tech, and also, on the Athletic Fund Board. He later established the Patricia White Driskill Tennis Endowment for the men's and women's tennis teams at Virginia Tech.
Bo was inducted to the Lynchburg Sports Hall of Fame as recognition for all of the contributions he made to the city and the community for tennis. Bo, was a loving and committed husband, father and grandfather who continued to read, write and enjoy conversation until the day he passed.
He is survived by two sons, Buford Lee Driskill III (Laura A Driskill) and William Shearer Driskill (Lizanne W Driskill); his brother, William A. Driskill; sister, Myrtice Michael; and grandchildren, Brigid Anne Driskill, William Shearer Driskill Jr., and Holland Nanette Driskill. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Patricia Ann Driskill and his beloved grandson, Ian McDonnell Driskill.
A private family service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Virginia Tech Athletic Fund The Buford and Pat Driskill Tennis Endowment at 185 Beamer Way, Suite 112 Blacksburg, VA 24060.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp FuneraL Home & Crematory