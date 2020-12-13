On behalf of the family of Cade F. Nappier, Jr., we extend our gratitude for the many prayers, cards, phone calls, and flowers bestowed upon the Nappier Family in their time of bereavement. Your love was felt and we say thank you to each and every one. We love you.
Sponsored by Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg.
10 Entries
Angel my deepest and heartfelt love and condolences are sent to you on the passing of your father. My God comfort you during this time.
Latisha Spencer-Silver
Friend
December 19, 2020
To Mrs.Mary and Sons:
I am so deeply saddened to hear of the passing of your loved one. You will be in my prayers that God will comfort you always.
Latisha Spencer-Silver
Friend
December 19, 2020
To Mary and family. I was so sorry to learn of Cade's passing. My condolences and deepest sympathy to you. May your loving momories of him help to sustain you in the days to come. GOD bless.
Carol Clark
December 14, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss, I send your family love as I know how hard it can be.
Deborah Taliaferro
December 11, 2020
We extend our condolences to the Nappier Family in the loss of Cade. May you find comfort in his memories until you see him again. Our prayers are with you.
Roderick & Mary Rose Jones
December 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Aprile Allen
Friend
December 7, 2020
To Mary, Children and the Nappier family, So sorry to hear of Cade's passing. No more pain for him... I know you all will miss him terribly but the Bible says,.. "to be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord". .. . My deepest sympathy to each of you.. Praying for your comfort and strength.. The Anderson and Brown family.
Jennifer Anderson Brown
Friend
December 6, 2020
Patricia Spivey
December 6, 2020
To The Family,
Earth has no sorrows that Heaven cannot heal. We have the assurance that we shall see Cade Jr. again-when we all get to heaven. God will take care of you.
Wayne & Phyllis Henderson
December 6, 2020
Please accept my deepest condolences for your loss. May your heart and soul find peace and comfort.