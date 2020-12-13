Cade F. Nappier Jr.



On behalf of the family of Cade F. Nappier, Jr., we extend our gratitude for the many prayers, cards, phone calls, and flowers bestowed upon the Nappier Family in their time of bereavement. Your love was felt and we say thank you to each and every one. We love you.



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.