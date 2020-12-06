Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cade Nappier Jr.
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1939
DIED
December 1, 2020
Cade Nappier Jr.

Cade Franklin Nappier Jr., of Madison Heights, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

He leaves to cherish his devoted wife of 61 years, Mary Elizabeth Nappier; a daughter, Reverend Dr. Angel Nappier Taylor (George); two sons, Cade F. Nappier, III and Milton E. Nappier.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church, 1996 Thomas Nelson Highway, Arrington, VA 22922.

Community Funeral Home directing.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
White Rock Baptist Church
1996 Thomas Nelson Highway, Arrington, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
To The Family, Earth has no sorrows that Heaven cannot heal. We have the assurance that we shall see Cade Jr. again-when we all get to heaven. God will take care of you.
Wayne & Phyllis Henderson
December 6, 2020
Please accept my deepest condolences for your loss.
May your heart and soul find peace and comfort.
Marcia Reynolds
December 5, 2020