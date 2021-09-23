Calvin Ashby Burks Jr.
Calvin "Billy" Ashby Burks Jr., 67, of Gladstone went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was the husband of Lillia M. Burks for 48 years.
Born in Lynchburg on February 1, 1954 he was a son of the late Mary Evelyn Whorley. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, Doris and Benny Tyree and his aunt Ruth L. Staton. They were the ones that shaped him into the man he was. He was a member of Glory Baptist Church in Appomattox. He worked in the logging business for 35 plus years. He was a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who enjoyed helping others. He enjoyed being outside and working hard, enjoyed music and loved racing. He also loved his dogs Chip and Gizmo.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Calvin (CB) Burks lll and his wife, Crystal and Jeremy Burks both of Gladstone. Six grandchildren, children of CB and Crystal, Morgan Kidd and Emily Burks. Children of Jeremy and Jennifer, Amy Burks, Montgomery Vesterland, Ethan Burks and Henry Burks; a great-grandson, Knox Kidd and many other family members.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Jeff Worley and Pastor Chris Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Amherst Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Whitten Monelison Chapel.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 23, 2021.