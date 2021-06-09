Camron Malike Jones
December 22, 1998 - June 1, 2021
Mr. Camron Malike Jones, age 22, of Lynchburg, passed away on June 1, 2021, in Lynchburg. He was the son of Waymond Jerome Jones Jr. "JJ" and Amy Michelle Huff Jones.
He was loved by everyone and had a beautiful soul and smile to light up the world.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Donald Huff, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Karen Somers; and uncle, Donald Somers.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by five children, Carter, Carrmen, Kamryn, Saelique, and Karsyn; four brothers, Daetron Jones, Derek Jones, Jayvon Jones, and Jayden Jones; one sister, Desirea Jones (Nico); grandmother, Karen Marie Pannell; grandfather, Waymond Jones Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service of Brookneal.
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 9, 2021.