Camron Malike Jones
1998 - 2021
BORN
1998
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Camron Malike Jones

December 22, 1998 - June 1, 2021

Mr. Camron Malike Jones, age 22, of Lynchburg, passed away on June 1, 2021, in Lynchburg. He was the son of Waymond Jerome Jones Jr. "JJ" and Amy Michelle Huff Jones.

He was loved by everyone and had a beautiful soul and smile to light up the world.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Donald Huff, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Karen Somers; and uncle, Donald Somers.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by five children, Carter, Carrmen, Kamryn, Saelique, and Karsyn; four brothers, Daetron Jones, Derek Jones, Jayvon Jones, and Jayden Jones; one sister, Desirea Jones (Nico); grandmother, Karen Marie Pannell; grandfather, Waymond Jones Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service of Brookneal.

Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Karen and all of the family, sorry to hear of your loss. Cameron had a beautiful smile that no one will ever forget. Our prayers and love to you all.
Gloria H. Robinson
Other
June 10, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. I'll keep your family in my prayers. RIP CAM
Brandon Johnson
Friend
June 9, 2021
So sorry you have to go through this May God give u peace and comfort to all
Faye Rudd
Other
June 9, 2021
May God keep you and keep you strength. Praying for you and your family.
Tammy Jones
June 9, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
June 9, 2021
Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your life if only for a little while. May your soul Rest In Peace
Michael Johnson, Quisaan & Micca
Family
June 9, 2021
