Carl Edward Self
Carl Edward Self, 77, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Joyce Mason Self.
Born May 10, 1943 in Lynchburg, Carl was the son of the late James Irvin Self Sr. and Florence Mann Self and was preceded in death by two brothers, James I. Self Jr. and Dennis Self and two sisters, Carol S. Pribble and Linda S. Weiss. He retired from Lynchburg Foundry after thirty-nine years of service and was a United States Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by two daughters, Wanda Self Cofflin of Madison Heights and Wendy S. Self (Julie Williams) of Lynchburg; three sisters, Patricia Wade of Concord, Deane Viar (Anthony) of Lynchburg and Brenda Lambert of Concord; two grandchildren, Cameron Cofflin and Blair Cofflin and fiance', Scott Campbell; a host of nieces and nephews and special friends, Leonard Dawson, Tuck Vaughan, and Peggy Watkins.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel and other times at the residence.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 11, 2020.