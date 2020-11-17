Menu
Carl H. Peerman
Carl H. Peerman

January 25, 1932 - November 3, 2020

Carl H. Peerman, formerly of Gladys, Virginia, son of the late George Peerman and Lockie C. Peerman Lovelace, departed this life at his residence in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Eloise and their children, Bruce, Carolyn and Michael; one brother, Lloyd H. Peerman of New York City, and many relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 9 a.m. in Washington, D.C.

Capitol Mortuary

1425 Maryland Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20002
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Capitol Mortuary Inc - WASHINGTON
