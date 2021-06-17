Carl Johnson
Carl L. Johnson departed this life on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence. He was the husband of Mrs. Carrie Johnson for 59 years; father of Roger (Cassandra) Johnson, Carl (Lisa) Johnson, Sharon and Alisa Johnson; grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Interment will be in the Mt. Obed Baptist Church cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 17, 2021.