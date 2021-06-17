Menu
Carl Johnson
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Carl Johnson

Carl L. Johnson departed this life on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence. He was the husband of Mrs. Carrie Johnson for 59 years; father of Roger (Cassandra) Johnson, Carl (Lisa) Johnson, Sharon and Alisa Johnson; grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Interment will be in the Mt. Obed Baptist Church cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences and prayers to Carrie and family. So sorry to hear the passing of Carl. A great person and family man. We go all the way back to Spring Street. May GOD keep his arms around you during this difficult time.
Lela
Friend
June 20, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the Johnson family
Richard Perkins and family
June 19, 2021
Condolences to the family
Haythe Family
June 18, 2021
To The Johnson Family, May you find comfort in knowing that Jesus Loves You, When you go through the valley of death-Jesus will walk with you. We will continue to keep you lifted in prayer. Rest assured we will see Carl again.
Deacon Wayne & Phyllis Henderson
June 18, 2021
To be absent from the body is to be present with the LORD. Hold on to GODS unchanging hand.
The Bryant Family
June 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Haythe family
June 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss love to you and your family
Joyce Gray
June 18, 2021
