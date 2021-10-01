Carleton Lee "Carl" Thomas Jr.
Carleton Lee "Carl" Thomas Jr., 54, of Rustburg, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, with family holding him as he entered his eternal home. He fought a courageous battle with cancer since November 2020. He met each obstacle with resilience, peace, determination, and with his laid-back demeanor, qualities in which were seen by all who knew him in each aspect of his life.
He was the loving husband of Bethel Shelton Thomas. They were high school sweethearts and married for 32 years. Carl was the love of Bethel's life and a true soul mate. They were not only spouses, but they worked together and were best friends.
Carl was born on July 24, 1967, in Roanoke. He spent his childhood in Lexington, Drakes Branch, Palmyra, and mostly Gretna, Va. He graduated from Gretna Senior High School and earned a degree in printing from Danville Community College. He also received his Journey Man's card with a degree in machine operating from Central Va. Community College. He started his career with RR Donnelly but found his true calling for helping others when he took the leap of faith to become a Residential Sponsor. He opened his home to those with disabilities, caring for all their needs, alongside Bethel, with those he served through the agencies of Support Services of Va., Blue Ridge Residential Services and Links to Life.
Carl was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church and was on the Board of Directors for the Challenged Sports Exchange. Carl was a devoted family man and was always willing to help others. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, spending time with family and friends, relaxing at his cabin, attending 80's rock concerts, and his knack for cooking was loved by many.
Carl was predeceased by his father, the Reverend Carleton Lee Thomas Sr. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Mary Jacqueline "Jackie" Thomas of Lynchburg; two sisters, Wanda Thomas of Lynchburg, and Robin Rowland (Gary Rowland) of Rustburg; a daughter, Kaley Thomas Aragon (Eduardo Aragon) of Rustburg; a son, Jordan Shelton Thomas (Megan Elliot) of Rustburg; two grandchildren, Lucy and Abram Aragon; one niece, Dara Rowland Brown (Brandon Brown) of Forest; two special friends, Adrian Harvey and Lorenzo Leon; two special family friends, Bobby Cardwell and Brad Pickerel; and one furry companion, Bessie.
A memorial of Carl's life will be open to the public and held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Staunton River Landing, Gretna, VA 24557, (Commons Area). With a private gathering of close family and friends afterwards at the Thomas' cabin. Pastor and family friend, Steve Stadtherr will be officiating.
The family is accepting visitors at the Thomas residence, 101 Idaho Drive, Rustburg VA 24588.
Appreciation is extended to the Medical ICU team (Nurse Shelby, and Dr. Ezigbo) and chaplains, Bob and Wyatt at Lynchburg General Hospital, and his medical team at Duke University Cancer Center, especially Dr. Kirkpatrick, Dr. Stinchcombe, and Dr. Ballard, NP, for their compassionate care.
Carl will be greatly missed and forever loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Challenged Sports Exchange. 22174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg VA 24502.
