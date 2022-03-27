Carline Elizabeth Andrews Tyree
Carline Elizabeth Andrews Tyree, sunrise March 12, 1956, and sunset, March 25, 2022. She was born to the late Roy and Viola Andrews.
She was preceded in death by four brothers and survived by three sisters, Lelia Moss, Dora Mays, and Kathy Orange.
In addition to her sisters, Carline is survived by her significant other, David Hall; her daughter, Olivia Andrews and her significant other, Warren Charlton; sons, John Tyree, and Erin Hall; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, 11 nieces and eight nephews.
A celebration of Carline's life will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights is assisting the family.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2022.