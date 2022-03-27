Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carline Elizabeth Andrews Tyree
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
118 Commonwealth Dr
Madison Heights, VA
Carline Elizabeth Andrews Tyree

Carline Elizabeth Andrews Tyree, sunrise March 12, 1956, and sunset, March 25, 2022. She was born to the late Roy and Viola Andrews.

She was preceded in death by four brothers and survived by three sisters, Lelia Moss, Dora Mays, and Kathy Orange.

In addition to her sisters, Carline is survived by her significant other, David Hall; her daughter, Olivia Andrews and her significant other, Warren Charlton; sons, John Tyree, and Erin Hall; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, 11 nieces and eight nephews.

A celebration of Carline's life will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Madison Heights

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.