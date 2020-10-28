Carlos Allan Hunter
Carlos Allan Hunter, 90, of Rustburg, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Helen Hunter.
Born in Sylva, N.C., he was a son of the late Gresham Hunter and Ada Hunter. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired with Virginia Tech Extension Services.
He is survived by his children, Linda Duncan and her husband Mike, Roger Hunter, Sr. and his wife Patricia, and Doris Hunter.
A funeral Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, at Timberlake Baptist Church with visitation starting at 10 a.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 28, 2020.