Carlos L. Rose
Carlos L. Rose transitioned on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Memorial services for Carlos will be held privately.
A public graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Briarwood Memorial Gardens, 1823 S Amherst Hwy, Amherst, VA 24521.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 4, 2020.