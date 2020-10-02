Carlton Board Bruce
August 30, 1925 - September 26, 2020
Carlton Board Bruce, 95, of Hurt, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Lelia Conner Bruce for sixty-nine years.
He was born on August 30, 1925, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Grover Cleveland Bruce and Ola Walker Bruce. He was a devoted member of Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church, a U.S. Navy veteran, and a retired mechanic of BGF.
He is survived by three sons, Eddie Bruce (Judy) of Gretna, the Rev. Myron Bruce (Janet) of Danville, and Ronald D. Bruce of York, Pa.; four grandchildren, Lori B. Hutton (Brandon), David Bruce, Meredith Bauguess (Adam), and Allison Bruce; and five great-grandsons, Braven and Bentyn Bauguess, Cameron, Carson and Caden Hutton.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Bruce was preceded in death by a daughter, Charlotte Elaine Bruce; four brothers, W.C. Bruce, Thomas Bennett Bruce, Sr., Harry Bruce, and Rev. Robert Bruce; and three sisters, Arlene Barbour, Louise Dalton, and Lucille Bruce.
A special thanks to his faithful caregivers, Ellen Irby, Shirlene Barley, Brenda King, Barbara Lovelace, Vanessa Hubbard, and Betty Miller.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, October 5, 2020, at Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church by Dr. Rich Denning and the Reverend Tim Lane. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m. at the Church.
The family suggests those wishing to make memorials to consider Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund, 1212 Grit Rd., Hurt, VA 24563.
