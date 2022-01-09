Carlton Price Elliott
Carlton Price Elliott Sr., 77, of Appomattox, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Brenda Elliott.
Born in Lynchburg on January 11, 1944, he was a son of the late Marion Elliott and Alma Elliott
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Annett Elliott, Carlton Elliott Jr. and Steven Elliott; three step-children, Summer Floyd, Charles Turley lll., and Christopher Smith; brothers, Preston Elliott and Johnny Elliott; and nine grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Ameila.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.