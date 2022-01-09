Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carlton Price Elliott
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Carlton Price Elliott

Carlton Price Elliott Sr., 77, of Appomattox, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Brenda Elliott.

Born in Lynchburg on January 11, 1944, he was a son of the late Marion Elliott and Alma Elliott

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Annett Elliott, Carlton Elliott Jr. and Steven Elliott; three step-children, Summer Floyd, Charles Turley lll., and Christopher Smith; brothers, Preston Elliott and Johnny Elliott; and nine grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Ameila.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
Ameila, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.