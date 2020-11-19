Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rev. Dr. Carlton Logan
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
The Rev. Dr. Carlton Logan

May 30, 1929 - November 17, 2020

The Rev. Dr. Carlton Logan, 91, departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Logan, and devoted family members.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Forest Hill Burial Park with the Rev. Carl B. Hutcherson, officiating. Due to COVID restrictions the family will not be having a family night and ask that all COVID precautions are followed. Please wear you mask. Condolences may be sent to www.davis-turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.