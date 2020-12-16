Menu
Carol Ann Weeks Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
Carol Ann Weeks Davis

Carol Ann Weeks Davis, 79, of Goode, went to be with the Lord on December 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 3, 1941, to the late Clarence Gilbert Weeks and Ruby Lee Yopp Weeks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Davis Arrington and sister, Ethel May Casteel.

Carol was a member of Brookhill Wesleyan Church where she attended faithfully. She loved knitting, reading, swinging, and working in her garden. Carol loved her family and taking care of all her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, George W. Davis; daughter, Joyce Davis Fincher; grandchildren, David Arrington (Kelli), Kevin Arrington, Sarah Mullins (William) and Ryan Fincher (Rachael); nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul Weeks (Mary), and Robert Weeks (Dawn); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Brookhill Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Brian Cook and the Rev. Rodney Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to Brookhill Wesleyan Church or Goode Rescue Squad.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home& Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Brookhill Wesleyan Church
VA
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This elegant godly LADY was one of the finest human beings I have ever known. The epitome of style and grace. A precious wife, mother and grandmother and a loving faithful friend to so many. This world is better because Carol passed through it, and Heaven became sweeter when she got back home.
wesley t gillespie
December 10, 2021
GW: Sorry about your loss. Roger
Roger Weeks
December 18, 2020
George, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. At A time like this may you keep a strong faith in our Lord and Savior. May that faith bring you peace and comfort durning this difficult time.
Howard Holland
December 17, 2020
George and family. Carol is a spiritual giant who will live on and on through the lives of those she touched. She is the epitome of spiritual grace, kindness and truth. To say she will be missed is an understatement.
wesley t gillespie
December 16, 2020
Carol was so warm and funny May God comfort you as you mourn her passinh
Linda Yopp
December 16, 2020
It is a privilege to call Carol and George my friends. I am a member of the Goode Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary with Carol. If we ever needed sound advice and reasoning, that was based on faith in Jesus Christ, we would go to Carol. She always had the right answer. Their faith in our Lord and Savior is an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed. Much sympathy to George and the family.
Brenda Hudson
December 16, 2020
George and Family, We were sorry to hear of your great loss. We will keep you and the family in our thoughts and prayers. Blessings to you. Preston and Judy Layne
Preston and Judy Layne
December 16, 2020
