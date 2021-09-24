Carol Mason Keesee
December 19, 1923 - September 21, 2021
Carol Mason Keesee, 97, of 2 Ash Lane, Altavista passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was the wife of the late Andrew Evanes Keesee.
She was born December 19, 1923 in Evington, a daughter of the late Robert Archelles Mason and Betty Hall Mason. She was a retired employee of GE. Carol was a strong loving mother known as mama and loved by all. She loved shopping and outshopped all of her children. Carol enjoyed trips to the beach with Linda, Ronnie and family time on the holidays. Mama was strong, witty, the life of the party, she said if you are not happy then make yourself happy. Her strength and tenderness will live on in the lives of everyone who knew her.
She is survived by one son, Herman Keesee and his wife, Jan of Biglerville, Pa.; one daughter, Linda Keesee of Altavista; one sister, Ruby of Evington; six grandchildren, Alexandria, Michael, Michelle, Angela, David and Rebecca; eight great-grandchildren, Tyasia, Danielle, Brenna, Caleb, Matthew, Jacob, Issac, Joshua and Andrew; and one great-great-grandchild, Kaylee.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald (Nute) Evanes Keesee; five brothers, Jim, Haden, Aubrey, Charles and Robert "Oz"; and five sisters, Catherine, Helen, Myrtle, Lillie Mae, Elizabeth "Babe".
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Dennis Nichols with interment to follow in Mount Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., on Friday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.
Special thanks to Lori Layne and Bonnie Finch of Autumn Care and the staff of Gentle Shephard Hospice.
