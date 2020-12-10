Carol Sue Miller
Carol Sue Orender Miller, 83, of Lynchburg passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Curtis Miller and her second husband, Albert Eugene Akers.
Born in Bartley, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Roley Marion Orender and Alberta Dickenson Orender. She was retired from Prince William Hospital in Manassas and was a member of Lynchburg Church of Christ. Christmas was one of her most favorite times of the year. She enjoyed making her special cakes and candies to share with the many people she loved. She also loved to quilt and through the years made dozens of handmade quilts that she joyfully gave to her family. She was a beautiful pianist and often played for her church and her church quartet. Her passion was her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Reklis and her husband, Chip of Clemmons, N.C., Robin C. Wion of Bealeton, Va. and Cindy L. Gouge and her husband, Bruce of Elizabethton, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Megan Caudle (Dustin), Michael Reklis (Kenna), Cristy Lewis (Greg), Ryan Gouge (Kayleigh), Sierra Miller (Phil), Morgan Parker and Mackenzie Parker; nine great-grandchildren and her sister, Linda O. Jessee and her husband, Lewis.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Lynchburg Church of Christ, 19550 Leesville Rd., Lynchburg, VA, 24502.
To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 10, 2020.