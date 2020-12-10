My Sympathy and prayers to all of the family and friends of Carol Sue. She was a very sweet and kind person. I listened many Sundays in church with her as she played piano for our worship services. And I think many will agree with me that from the moment her fingers touched the keys you were transported to heaven on earth and you just wanted it to never end. I have not heard a piano played like Carol Sue played. Before or after i heard her play. I will miss that so much.

Elaine Maxey December 10, 2020