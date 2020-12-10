Menu
Carol Sue Miller
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Carol Sue Miller

Carol Sue Orender Miller, 83, of Lynchburg passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Curtis Miller and her second husband, Albert Eugene Akers.

Born in Bartley, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Roley Marion Orender and Alberta Dickenson Orender. She was retired from Prince William Hospital in Manassas and was a member of Lynchburg Church of Christ. Christmas was one of her most favorite times of the year. She enjoyed making her special cakes and candies to share with the many people she loved. She also loved to quilt and through the years made dozens of handmade quilts that she joyfully gave to her family. She was a beautiful pianist and often played for her church and her church quartet. Her passion was her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Reklis and her husband, Chip of Clemmons, N.C., Robin C. Wion of Bealeton, Va. and Cindy L. Gouge and her husband, Bruce of Elizabethton, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Megan Caudle (Dustin), Michael Reklis (Kenna), Cristy Lewis (Greg), Ryan Gouge (Kayleigh), Sierra Miller (Phil), Morgan Parker and Mackenzie Parker; nine great-grandchildren and her sister, Linda O. Jessee and her husband, Lewis.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, Virginia.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Lynchburg Church of Christ, 19550 Leesville Rd., Lynchburg, VA, 24502.

To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Grandview Memory Gardens
Bluefield, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our memories go deep, with treasures of our childhood. You will always have a special place in my heart. Love, Joan and Jim Doak
Joan Williams Doak
December 11, 2020
WE were so sorry to hear about Carol Sue. She was very sweet person and loved to hear her play the piano. We will be praying for the family.
Allen &Nancy Cheatwood
December 10, 2020
My Sympathy and prayers to all of the family and friends of Carol Sue. She was a very sweet and kind person. I listened many Sundays in church with her as she played piano for our worship services. And I think many will agree with me that from the moment her fingers touched the keys you were transported to heaven on earth and you just wanted it to never end. I have not heard a piano played like Carol Sue played. Before or after i heard her play. I will miss that so much.
Elaine Maxey
December 10, 2020
