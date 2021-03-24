Carol Ann Pyecha
Carol Ann Pyecha left this world unexpectedly on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at age 77, in Schertz, Texas. She was born on December 12, 1943, in Rochester, Pennsylvania, to James and Eva Mae Karban.
Carol was raised in the Catholic faith and was graduated from West Liberty State College in 1965 with a B.S. degree in Medical Technology. She married her high school sweetheart Timothy Pyecha in St. Frances Cabrini Church at Center Township, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania in January of 1966.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Audra; her husband, Matthew Barbour and their two children; her son, Jason and his wife, Jennifer; and her sister, Linda and her husband, Kerry Hughes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Pyecha; her parents, James and Eva Mae Karban; and her maternal grandparents, Victor and Agnes Krebs.
Carol was integrous, unassuming, and knew no boundaries nor had self-imposed limitations. The world was hers and she lived to love, care, and make a difference in life. She achieved success in whatever she chose to apply herself. She was a medical technologist and worked at hospitals in Raleigh, N.C., Lynchburg, Va., and Glens Falls, N.Y. She worked as a chemist for the City of Lynchburg, Va., in the Public Works Utilities Division. She completed a certified two-year course in information technology while in N.Y. to be a network manager. She earned her Master Gardeners certification which she practiced in several states. Carol had a thirst to not only grow, learn and understand; but to also do and act.
As you can tell by now, Carol was never idle, even after retiring. She continued helping people in the community through volunteer work and she enjoyed making crafts. She was ever in motion and the motion always included love. Her most precious love though was her grandkids. She moved to follow them throughout the U.S. and Europe. They were her world and she loved them dearly. There was never a time she was not imparting her wisdom and love upon them. As one would expect, she was the loudest and most active fan cheering in the stands at their high school football games.
Life is what you make of it, and Carol made a wonderful life for herself and those she loved.
A private viewing was held on March 16, 2021. A mass will be offered on Carol's behalf at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Schertz, Texas on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.
The family will schedule a celebration of life for family members and friends in the next twelve months. Time and place yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, Carol's memory may be honored by contributions to your favorite local Heart Association
Arrangements are with Schertz Funeral Home.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 24, 2021.