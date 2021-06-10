I will always remember Carol with love, as well as thankfulness, and a smile. She was a very special lady, helping those patients at the hospital manage their, often complicated, discharge needs. She served with much joy, even in spite of her own significant health challenges. She came to work each day, with her goal of being of service to others. She encouraged both patients and staff alike. She is missed already, but I know that, because of her faith in God, she is in the presence of our Lord, joyful, laughing, probably riding a horse without her oxygen on.

Terri Vignali Friend June 10, 2021