Carol Ritter-Guthmiller
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Carol Ritter-Guthmiller

Carol Anna Ritter-Guthmiller, 67, of Pamplin, died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her residence.

Born in Los Angeles, Calif., on December 13, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Robert Ritter and Erna Kleinschuster Ritter of Queens Village, N.Y. She graduated summa cum laude from Monmouth University with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work. Carol was employed by Centra Health of Lynchburg as a social worker in the case management department.

In addition to her mother, Carol is survived by her husband, David Guthmiller; a son, Jason Taylor of Queens Village, N.Y.; and a brother, Robert William "Bobby" Ritter (Barbara) of Bethpage, N.Y.

She was predeceased by a son and two sisters.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to a donkey or horse rescue of your choice.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David, you are in my thoughts and prayers. So sorry to hear about Carol. May God surround you with peace and comfort.
Valerie Sprouse
Coworker
June 11, 2021
David, just want you know that you and your family are in my thoughts and my prayers; my condolences to you for the loss of your wife. May God continue to bless you during this time.
Velma Hickey
Coworker
June 11, 2021
Jason we are so sorry for your loss
We never had the opportunity to meet your mom Carol but I am happy that Sara meet her and is there for you.
May she rest in peace.
Michael and Josephine Brown
Josephine brown
Friend
June 10, 2021
It is with great sadness to learn of Carol's passing. She will be missed beyond measure. Her contagious smile and laughter were always present, despite the hardships of her health...she endured these difficulties with grace. It was an honor to work with her and a blessing and privilege to know her... until we meet again... love you, Carol (Susan)
Vickey Mason
Work
June 10, 2021
I will always remember Carol with love, as well as thankfulness, and a smile. She was a very special lady, helping those patients at the hospital manage their, often complicated, discharge needs. She served with much joy, even in spite of her own significant health challenges. She came to work each day, with her goal of being of service to others. She encouraged both patients and staff alike. She is missed already, but I know that, because of her faith in God, she is in the presence of our Lord, joyful, laughing, probably riding a horse without her oxygen on.
Terri Vignali
Friend
June 10, 2021
