Carol Brown Willard
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Carol Brown Willard

Carol Brown Willard, age 79, of Reston, formerly of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at home with her daughter at her side.

She was born in Martinsville, on December 11, 1941, daughter of the late Enoch Taylor Brown and the late Elizabeth Weiss Brown.

Carol was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. She was a retired legal secretary who loved animals and children. Carol enjoyed making and selling crafts as well as signing along to music, but her real loves were the beach and her ice cream. Not a day went by that she did not eat her ice cream – chocolate to be exact.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ray as well as her sister, Cheryl B. Watkins.

Her daughter, Denise C. Willard survives her as well as several nieces and a nephew.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel, followed by a reception. Interment will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021.

When attending services, please maintain social distancing and masks are required for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com.

Memorials in Carol's memory may be made to the ASPCA.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
29
Interment
12:00p.m.
Culpeper National Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
So sorry to hear about Carol's passing. Her and Ray were long time friends, and the world is a sadder place without them. My deepest sympathies. Bob Taylor
Bob Taylor
March 26, 2021
