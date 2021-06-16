Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn Willis Crowder
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Carolyn Willis Crowder

Carolyn Willis Crowder, 81, of Forest, went home to be with Our Lord and Savior Saturday, June 12, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Charlie Clemons Crowder Jr.

Born in Richmond, Virginia, on March 19, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Earl A. Willis and Minnie Brumfield Willis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde Dewey Willis and Earl Wayne Willis.

Carolyn grew up in Danville, Virginia and graduated from George Washington High School where she was the Head Majorette. She then went on to attend the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Danville where she graduated as Valedictorian.

Carolyn was the ultimate caregiver to her family and others. She raised three daughters in Newport News, Virginia and spent her initial grandparenting years in Clifton, Virginia before retiring in Forest. She dedicated her life to supporting her husband, raising her children, and spoiling her grandchildren. While enjoying numerous aspects of life, some of her favorites included going out for breakfast with her husband and family, attending Thomas Road Baptist Church, vacationing to the beach, taking afternoon naps, and pampering the family dogs. Carolyn was passionate about helping those in need, and her generosity touched many lives. Her selflessness shined through her acts of giving, words of wisdom, and endless love.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Coni C. Nowakowski and her husband, Ken, of Forest, Christin C. Page of Newport News, and Catherine C. Holland and her husband, Sammy, of Ashburn, Virginia. Carolyn is also survived by six grandchildren, her true pride and joy, Chad Nowakowski and his wife, Amber, Blake Nowakowski, Chelsea Page, Lindsey Page, Addison Holland and Preston Holland.

A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Interment will follow at 4 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider, Park View Community Mission https://www.parkviewcommunitymission.org/give-now or Tunnel To Towers Foundation https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Jun
17
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Jun
17
Interment
4:00p.m.
Danville Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss. We always enjoyed our breakfast banter at both the Koffee Kup and Famous Anthony's. Our prayers continue as you deal with the emptiness that loss brings.
Jerry & Judy Lease
June 16, 2021
I was saddened to read of Mrs. Crowder's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the wonderful Crowder family.
David Lee Morris
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results