Carolyn Willis Crowder
Carolyn Willis Crowder, 81, of Forest, went home to be with Our Lord and Savior Saturday, June 12, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Charlie Clemons Crowder Jr.
Born in Richmond, Virginia, on March 19, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Earl A. Willis and Minnie Brumfield Willis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde Dewey Willis and Earl Wayne Willis.
Carolyn grew up in Danville, Virginia and graduated from George Washington High School where she was the Head Majorette. She then went on to attend the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Danville where she graduated as Valedictorian.
Carolyn was the ultimate caregiver to her family and others. She raised three daughters in Newport News, Virginia and spent her initial grandparenting years in Clifton, Virginia before retiring in Forest. She dedicated her life to supporting her husband, raising her children, and spoiling her grandchildren. While enjoying numerous aspects of life, some of her favorites included going out for breakfast with her husband and family, attending Thomas Road Baptist Church, vacationing to the beach, taking afternoon naps, and pampering the family dogs. Carolyn was passionate about helping those in need, and her generosity touched many lives. Her selflessness shined through her acts of giving, words of wisdom, and endless love.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Coni C. Nowakowski and her husband, Ken, of Forest, Christin C. Page of Newport News, and Catherine C. Holland and her husband, Sammy, of Ashburn, Virginia. Carolyn is also survived by six grandchildren, her true pride and joy, Chad Nowakowski and his wife, Amber, Blake Nowakowski, Chelsea Page, Lindsey Page, Addison Holland and Preston Holland.
A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Interment will follow at 4 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
