Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carolyn Flock Woods
1953 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1953
DIED
September 25, 2020
Carolyn Flock Woods

Carolyn Flock Woods, 66, of Richwood Estates Road, Appomattox, went to be with her Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the loving wife of John B. "J.B." Woods for 51 years.

Born in Atlanta, Ga., on November 17, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Ruby Smith and Bob Flock. She was a member of Appomattox Baptist Temple and a retired manager for Express Lane. Carolyn loved her family and was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, David Woods and wife, Jennifer, of Moneta, and Courtney Ellis and husband, Justin, of Appomattox; grandchildren, Shayla Dawn Woods, Dana Leigh Woods, Tanner Jordan Woods, Kylie Grace Ellis, and Emma Lisa Ellis; great-grandchildren, Bentley Levi Adams and Chloe Renae Stanley; two sisters and their husbands, Jean and Dick Martin of Spout Spring, and Judy and Jimmy Robinson of Smyrna, Ga.; and a special niece, Bridget Millner who took excellent care of Carolyn.

A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Appomattox Baptist Temple by the Rev. Dr. Allen Gregory.

The family will receive friends following the service and other times at the home of her daughter, Courtney and Justin Ellis.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave, Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Appomattox Baptist Temple
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
12 Entries
Carolyn was a very special lady and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Inez Lewis
Acquaintance
September 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May God comfort and give you strength during this time and days ahead. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Walter and Evelyn (&#8220;Sissy&#8221;) Thompson
Friend
September 27, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss
Linda firth
Friend
September 27, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Carolyn will be missed. God bless each of you! With sympathy, Kitty Farris
Kitty Farris
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will miss you Ms Carolyn. I love you. Alice Clerval from Express Lane
Alice Clerval
Friend
September 27, 2020
Prayers going out you JB,David,Courtney and all of your families. I knew Carolyn many years, such a kind person always soft spoken. I know she will be truly missed. No more pain and will be watching over your families from now own.
Neville Franklin Turner
September 27, 2020
JB. So sorry for your loss.
Yvonne White
Friend
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rose Anthony
Friend
September 27, 2020
Miles and time have seperated us, but you have always held special places in our hearts ❤ Precious memories of many great times shared and serving our Lord together! Carolyn's faith has now become sight! Praying for you JB and the family she loved so dearly!
Phil. 1:3
Wendell & Sylvia Maddox
Wendell & Sylvia Maddox
September 27, 2020
We offer our deepest sympathy for your family. May God provide you with strength and courage to endure the tough days ahead.
Steve & Dale
Dale Weakley
September 27, 2020
Sending prayers to Carolyn’s Family & Friends. She was a very sweet person. Rest In Peace until I see you again.❤
David & Dianne Stedman
Friend
September 27, 2020
Carolyn was the sweetest lady I ever met. She will be missed. Carolyn REST IN
PEACE. I will always love you. Cheryl Guill Mann
Cheryl Mann
Friend
September 27, 2020