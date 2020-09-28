Carolyn Flock Woods
Carolyn Flock Woods, 66, of Richwood Estates Road, Appomattox, went to be with her Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the loving wife of John B. "J.B." Woods for 51 years.
Born in Atlanta, Ga., on November 17, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Ruby Smith and Bob Flock. She was a member of Appomattox Baptist Temple and a retired manager for Express Lane. Carolyn loved her family and was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, David Woods and wife, Jennifer, of Moneta, and Courtney Ellis and husband, Justin, of Appomattox; grandchildren, Shayla Dawn Woods, Dana Leigh Woods, Tanner Jordan Woods, Kylie Grace Ellis, and Emma Lisa Ellis; great-grandchildren, Bentley Levi Adams and Chloe Renae Stanley; two sisters and their husbands, Jean and Dick Martin of Spout Spring, and Judy and Jimmy Robinson of Smyrna, Ga.; and a special niece, Bridget Millner who took excellent care of Carolyn.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Appomattox Baptist Temple by the Rev. Dr. Allen Gregory.
The family will receive friends following the service and other times at the home of her daughter, Courtney and Justin Ellis.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave, Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.