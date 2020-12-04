Menu
Submit an Obituary
Carolyn Gayle Rucker
Ms. Carolyn Gayle Rucker, age 67, of Bedford, departed this life on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She is survived by her two brothers, Clarence "Lyn" Rucker and Henry D. Rucker; nephew, Lamarcus D. Rucker; uncle, Basil L. Taylor; aunt, Jeanette Hayes; other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Taylor Family Cemetery in Goode, Va., (family only.) A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 1 until 4 p.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bedford Funeral Home
1039 Rock Castle Road, Bedford, VA 24523-4104
Dec
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Taylor Family Cemetery
, Goode, Virginia
I was raised with Carolyn and her family in Goode..such s delightful person..so so sorry for the loss of Carolyn..prayers and thoughts for all
Carolyn Hargrove
December 4, 2020