Carolyn Gayle RuckerMs. Carolyn Gayle Rucker, age 67, of Bedford, departed this life on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She is survived by her two brothers, Clarence "Lyn" Rucker and Henry D. Rucker; nephew, Lamarcus D. Rucker; uncle, Basil L. Taylor; aunt, Jeanette Hayes; other relatives and friends.A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Taylor Family Cemetery in Goode, Va., (family only.) A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 1 until 4 p.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel.Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.