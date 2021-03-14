Carolyn Burnette Harris
July 19, 1944 - March 12, 2021
Carolyn Burnette Harris, 76, of Rustburg, died on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late William Gary Harris for fifty-two years.
She was born on July 19, 1944, in Campbell County, a daughter of the late Ralph Ward Burnette and Helen West Burnette. She was a member of Rustburg United Methodist Church and a retired school teacher.
She is survived by a brother, Hampton W. "Bud" Burnette of Altavista; a sister, Phyllis Burnette Mayhew and her husband, James, of Lynch Station; and three nieces, Terry Brooks of Lynch Station, Selena Booker and her husband, David, of Lynchburg, and Sandy Myers of Lynch Station.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Mount Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Raymond McGarr.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Rustburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 336, Rustburg, VA 24588.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service
809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 14, 2021.