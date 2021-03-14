Menu
Carolyn Burnette Harris
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Carolyn Burnette Harris

July 19, 1944 - March 12, 2021

Carolyn Burnette Harris, 76, of Rustburg, died on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late William Gary Harris for fifty-two years.

She was born on July 19, 1944, in Campbell County, a daughter of the late Ralph Ward Burnette and Helen West Burnette. She was a member of Rustburg United Methodist Church and a retired school teacher.

She is survived by a brother, Hampton W. "Bud" Burnette of Altavista; a sister, Phyllis Burnette Mayhew and her husband, James, of Lynch Station; and three nieces, Terry Brooks of Lynch Station, Selena Booker and her husband, David, of Lynchburg, and Sandy Myers of Lynch Station.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Mount Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Raymond McGarr.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Rustburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 336, Rustburg, VA 24588.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mount Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
