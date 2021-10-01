Menu
Carolyn Dickerson Harvey
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Carolyn Dickerson Harvey

Carolyn Dickerson Harvey, 73, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Runk & Pratt Assisted Living in Forest. She was the wife of Ted Larry Harvey.

Born on August 24, 1948, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Henry Davis Dickerson and Virginia Campbell Dickerson. She was also preceded in death by a son, Ted Michael Harvey and three brothers, Jimmy, Roy, and Wayne Dickerson. She was retired from Centra Health and was a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Harvey is survived by two sons, John W. Harvey and Peter S. Harvey, both of Madison Heights, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery.

While, there is not a scheduled visitation at the funeral home, family and friends may pay their respects at the funeral home, after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

For everyone's safety, everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Disease & Related Disorders Assoc. or the American Heart Assoc.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ted, While I did not know her personally, I am sure she was a good wife and mother and there will be grief to bear, but knowing she was a Christian woman will give you comfort when no other comfort will be sufficient. God Bless you and the children.
Ben Henderson
October 6, 2021
Ted, you and your family are in our prayers. Neal & Faye
Neal Massie..
October 2, 2021
Ted and family my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. My deepest condolences.
Dana Lang
October 2, 2021
Ted I am so sorry to hear About Carolyn Passing away. My prayers and love go out to you and your family. God Bless!!!!!!
Daisy Campbell Hill
October 1, 2021
I´m so very sorry to hear this sending prayers for all
William Davis
October 1, 2021
