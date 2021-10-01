Carolyn Dickerson Harvey
Carolyn Dickerson Harvey, 73, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Runk & Pratt Assisted Living in Forest. She was the wife of Ted Larry Harvey.
Born on August 24, 1948, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Henry Davis Dickerson and Virginia Campbell Dickerson. She was also preceded in death by a son, Ted Michael Harvey and three brothers, Jimmy, Roy, and Wayne Dickerson. She was retired from Centra Health and was a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Harvey is survived by two sons, John W. Harvey and Peter S. Harvey, both of Madison Heights, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery.
While, there is not a scheduled visitation at the funeral home, family and friends may pay their respects at the funeral home, after 1 p.m. on Saturday.
For everyone's safety, everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Disease & Related Disorders Assoc. or the American Heart Assoc.
.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.