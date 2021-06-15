The service will be livestreamed, via Facebook, through Whitten's Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/WhittenFuneralHome.com
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
6 Entries
So sorry to hear about Carolyn. James Wise passed away January 14 th. We were trying to let you guys know. Did not know about Carolyn. We thought a lot about you guys! Loraine Wise lives at Clemmons Village II now.
Debbie Harper/ Loraine Wise
Friend
January 25, 2022
Bob, we just learned about the passing of Carolyn. We are keeping you and your family in our good thoughts and prayers. She knew all the love you had for her and took it with her.
Faye and Jim Calder
Friend
August 2, 2021
Barbara Cocks
June 16, 2021
Barbara Cocks
June 16, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the Hemric family - your loss has been felt by all those who knew Carolyn - she was a special lady who added love and funny times to all who were fortunate to meet her! My prayer is that God will bless each of you with peace and comfort in the coming days. Penny Garber
Penny Irby Garber
Friend
June 15, 2021
Bob, Mark and Family, Dolores and Family, so sorry to hear of Carolyn's passing! May God wrap His arms around you and give you peace!