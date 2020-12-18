Menu
Carolyn Cox Mays
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Carolyn Cox Mays

July 30, 1941 - December 16, 2020

Carolyn Cox Mays, 79, of Madison Heights passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at her residence. Born July 30, 1941, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Russell Cox and the late Ann Lipscomb Cox.

Carolyn was a retired supervisor for the Central Virginia Training Center. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and friend.

Carolyn is survived by her two daughters, Vicki White and her husband, Chris of Southampton, Mass., and Kimberly White and her husband, Dustan of Madison Heights; three grandchildren, Blake Lipscomb, Taylor White and Emily White; and other loving family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 18, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.