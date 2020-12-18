Carolyn Cox Mays
July 30, 1941 - December 16, 2020
Carolyn Cox Mays, 79, of Madison Heights passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at her residence. Born July 30, 1941, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Russell Cox and the late Ann Lipscomb Cox.
Carolyn was a retired supervisor for the Central Virginia Training Center. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and friend.
Carolyn is survived by her two daughters, Vicki White and her husband, Chris of Southampton, Mass., and Kimberly White and her husband, Dustan of Madison Heights; three grandchildren, Blake Lipscomb, Taylor White and Emily White; and other loving family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 18, 2020.