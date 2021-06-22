Carolyn Shaw
Carolyn Jean Hall Shaw, 67, of Huddleston, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was born on October 10, 1953, in Bedford, Va. A daughter of the late Cabel Hall and Norma Jean Craig Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Allen Shaw and her brother, Michael Randall Hall.
Carolyn loved crafts and was very talented with crochet, knitting and sewing. She also enjoyed going shopping for antiques or finding great deals on her trips to the Goodwill. Some of her favorite times were spent with her family.
Carolyn is survived by her brother, Ricky Eugene Hall and his wife, Linda. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A funeral service and celebration of Carolyn's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Tharp Funeral Home
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 22, 2021.