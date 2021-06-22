Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn Shaw
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
Carolyn Shaw

Carolyn Jean Hall Shaw, 67, of Huddleston, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was born on October 10, 1953, in Bedford, Va. A daughter of the late Cabel Hall and Norma Jean Craig Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Allen Shaw and her brother, Michael Randall Hall.

Carolyn loved crafts and was very talented with crochet, knitting and sewing. She also enjoyed going shopping for antiques or finding great deals on her trips to the Goodwill. Some of her favorite times were spent with her family.

Carolyn is survived by her brother, Ricky Eugene Hall and his wife, Linda. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service and celebration of Carolyn's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.

Tharp Funeral Home

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Chapel
VA
Jun
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.