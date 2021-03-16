Carolyn Horton Simmons
Carolyn Horton Simmons, 65, of Forest, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of Garry Edward Simmons.
Born on March 23, 1955, in Richmond, Va., she was the daughter of the late Wayland Estes Horton and Jean Elmore Horton and was also preceded in death by her baby sister, Alice Horton and a nephew, Aaron Horton.
Carolyn was the retired owner and operator of Simmons Day Care Center. She was a member of Fort Hill United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband, Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Allison Hunter and husband, Nathan; son, Travis Simmons; sister, Beverly Stinnette and husband, Ted, all of Forest; brother, Ken Horton and wife, Barbara, of Lynchburg; her grandson, Edward Hunter; nieces, Tracy Stinnette and Leah Horton; and nephew, Chris Stinnette.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Ken Parrish officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Due To Covid-19, everyone is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing, at all services.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 16, 2021.