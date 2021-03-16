Menu
Carolyn Horton Simmons
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Carolyn Horton Simmons

Carolyn Horton Simmons, 65, of Forest, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of Garry Edward Simmons.

Born on March 23, 1955, in Richmond, Va., she was the daughter of the late Wayland Estes Horton and Jean Elmore Horton and was also preceded in death by her baby sister, Alice Horton and a nephew, Aaron Horton.

Carolyn was the retired owner and operator of Simmons Day Care Center. She was a member of Fort Hill United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Allison Hunter and husband, Nathan; son, Travis Simmons; sister, Beverly Stinnette and husband, Ted, all of Forest; brother, Ken Horton and wife, Barbara, of Lynchburg; her grandson, Edward Hunter; nieces, Tracy Stinnette and Leah Horton; and nephew, Chris Stinnette.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Ken Parrish officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the funeral home.

Due To Covid-19, everyone is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing, at all services.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. Ur hoe is that wonderful memories of Carolyn give you comfort. Our thought & prayers are with you and all the family.
Malcolm & Janet Childress
March 19, 2021
Dear Garry, Travis, and Allison, We are heartbroken to hear of Carolyn's passing. We have many fond memories of her when we lived next door at Poplar Forest. She was a wonderful wife and mother, and family was important to her. We will always remember her. We send our love to you and all her family members.
Bill & Susan Tedder & Derrick
March 18, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of Carolyn, the family is in my thoughts and prayers daily.
Mike Semones
Friend
March 16, 2021
Mike Semones
March 16, 2021
Garry, My condolences to you and your family for the loss of your wife.
Mark Branch
March 16, 2021
