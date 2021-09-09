Menu
Carrington Edward Gowen Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Carrington Edward Gowen Jr.

Carrington Edward Gowen Jr., 66 of Lynchburg died on Monday, September 6, 2021. A service for "Jr" will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg with Chaplain Wayne Lanham officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Service
12:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to Lois, Whitney, Jason and all of his Grand Children. What a good man that loved his children so very much. Rest In Peace Jr.
Cindy Trujillo
Friend
September 10, 2021
RIP my friend.
Tom Cofer
September 9, 2021
