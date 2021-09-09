Carrington Edward Gowen Jr.
Carrington Edward Gowen Jr., 66 of Lynchburg died on Monday, September 6, 2021. A service for "Jr" will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg with Chaplain Wayne Lanham officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2021.