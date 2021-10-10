Carroll Bertrand "C.B." Messer
Carroll Bertrand "C.B." Messer, 90, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021.
He was the husband of the late Virginia B. Messer. He was also preceded in death by his parents, C.B. and Avisia Messer; and sister, Suzanne Pickeral.
C.B. honorably served his country in the United States Air Force and was retired from Simplimatic Engineering Company. He was a loyal member of the Moose #1727 and the Elks Club. He loved flying airplanes and playing billiards.
He is survived by his children, Michael Messer (Mary), Carol Vanover (Kent), William Messer (Dreama), several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor John Boyles officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the PKD Foundation
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.