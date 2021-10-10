Menu
The News & Advance
Carroll Bertrand "C.B." Messer
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Carroll Bertrand "C.B." Messer

Carroll Bertrand "C.B." Messer, 90, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021.

He was the husband of the late Virginia B. Messer. He was also preceded in death by his parents, C.B. and Avisia Messer; and sister, Suzanne Pickeral.

C.B. honorably served his country in the United States Air Force and was retired from Simplimatic Engineering Company. He was a loyal member of the Moose #1727 and the Elks Club. He loved flying airplanes and playing billiards.

He is survived by his children, Michael Messer (Mary), Carol Vanover (Kent), William Messer (Dreama), several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor John Boyles officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the PKD Foundation.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
VA
Tharp Funeral Home
I have fond memories of C.B. I will always remember Uncle C.B. with his sheepish smile when he was pulling my leg! Sending my prayers and condolences to his family at this difficult time.
Lisa James & Family
Family
October 14, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers to Bill and rest of family.
Rick Mann
October 13, 2021
Just sincerely offering my empathy -- Never easy when Mom & Dad are not around........ permanently .............
Jon Travis
School
October 12, 2021
Mike and family,, so sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in the memories.
Valinda Wilson
October 11, 2021
