Carter Clifton Satterfield Jr.
Carter Clifton Satterfield Jr., of Virgilina, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born in Halifax County, Va. on December 23, 1960 and was 59 years of age. He was the son of Nancy Irby Satterfield and the late Carter Clifton Satterfield Sr. He was married to the late Van Brown Cheatham Satterfield.
He was a member of Willow Oak Christian Church. Carter loved the outdoors especially camping as well as Bluegrass Festivals, trucking, riding his motorcycle and fishing.
Carter Clifton Satterfield Jr. is survived by his mother, Nancy Irby Satterfield of South Boston; his children, Joyce Analiese Satterfield of South Boston, Jessie Aiden Satterfield of South Boston; stepson, Eli Bennett of Suffolk; siblings, Ruth Ann Satterfield Oakes and husband, Donald of Sutherlin, Jackie Wilson Satterfield and wife, Jamie of South Boston; sister-in-law, Ann Chellman of Clayton, N.C.; father-in-law, Bobby Brown of Big Island; host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Van Brown Cheatham Satterfield.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Hill Cemetery at 1329 Sunset Hill Rd., Big Island, VA 24526.
The family will receive friends at the home of his mother, 1188 Old Cluster Springs Rd, South Boston, Va.
For memorials please consider Willow Oaks Church, 213 Wilson Rd., Virgilina, Va.
Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com
Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 1, 2020.