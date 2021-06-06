Cary Ambler Hutter Jr.
June 4, 1946 - June 3, 2021
Cary Ambler Hutter Jr. "Skeeter" passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, hours shy of his 75th birthday.
He was born on June 4, 1946, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to Cary Ambler Hutter and Rosalia Whitaker Hutter. He was educated in Lynchburg City Schools and graduated in 1967 with an Associate in Arts from Gardner-Webb University and then in 1969 from Lynchburg College with a BA in History. He worked at The Hutter Corporation and Lynchburg Sheltered Industries.
He was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where he sang in the choir for 43 years. He was a member of the Lynchburg Jaycees and was active in the Boy Scouts program. He volunteered at the Lynchburg Public Library, New Land Industries, Gleaning for the World and the Salvation Army.
He is survived by two brothers, Charles W. Hutter (Judy) and William B. Hutter (Elizabeth); five nieces and nephews, Stuart R. Hutter (Rorie), Philip C. Hutter (Gwen), Kimberly H. Childress (Brent), Sara H. Hopkins (Luke), and Margaret H. Ramsey (Will); as well as six great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Clay Street, Lynchburg, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Poplar Forest Foundation or a charity of your choice
.
The family would like to express their profound gratitude to every Centra worker encountered on this journey from the door greeters to the nurses and doctors. Their compassion, attention and dedication were heartfelt and comforting. We would also like to thank the staff at Access Health for their many years of care for Cary. And finally, we would like to thank the staff of Generation Solutions, and in particular, David Glenn, for taking such good care of Cary during these last few months.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.