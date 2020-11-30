Cassie Woodson Stewart
Cassie Edith Woodson Eagle Stewart, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was the loving wife to her first husband, the late Frank Marland Eagle Jr. and her second husband, the late Norman Owen Stewart.
Born on April 2, 1937 in Nelson County, she was the daughter of the late James Roy Woodson Sr. and Ruth Ballowe Woodson. Cassie loved country music, bluegrass, dancing, and reading. She loved caring for her family and will be missed greatly.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she is preceded in death by two brothers, James Woodson Jr. and Cecil Woodson; two sisters, Signora Dalton and Joyce Tyree; and two great-grandson, Joshua and Carlos.
Cassie is survived by her daughters, Ruth Eagle, Cynthia Kidd and fiancé, Thomas Cyrus, and Sandra Eagle and husband, Gary; seven grandchildren, Amber Dowdy, Autumn Ferguson (Donald), Joshua Burks (Magdalena), Jordan Bryant (Shaun), Erin Jennelle (Justin), Douglas Burks (Brittany), and James Burks; 14 great-grandchildren, Dakota, Ardrius, Destiny, Tabitha, Adam, Nuriyah, Brynnleigh, Desarah, Karsyn, Claire, Ahnala, Qatalynna, Miguel and Mia; two great-great-grandchildren, Knight and Katara.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Whitten Park Avenue Chapel.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Whitten Park Avenue Chapel. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is assisting the family (845-4521). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkavenue.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 30, 2020.