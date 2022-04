Deaconess Catheline MitchellCatheline Mitchell, 87, of Amherst, Va., passed away peacefully from this life into eternal life on June 16, 2021, at the Elms of Lynchburg.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Community Funeral Home in Lynchburg. She will be laid to rest at Bolling Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.Community Funeral Home directing