Catherine Baber Brown
June 5, 1936 - December 18, 2021
Catherine B. Brown, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Frederick Ronstance Brown Sr. for 52 years.
Born on June 5, 1936, in Evington, she was a daughter of the late James William Baber and Bertha Adcock Baber. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Frederick R. Brown Jr. and Timothy W. "Tim" Brown, and ten siblings.
Catherine was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother who loved and adored spending time with her family. She was a longtime member of Sandusky Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory two children, Diane B. Crane and husband, Kenny, of Forest, and Steven B. Brown of Lynchburg; four grandchildren, Frederick Ronstance Brown III, Amy Diane Kowalczyk and husband, Martin, all of Lynchburg, Robin Brown Winnett and husband, Brian, of Hurricane, Utah, and Emily Catherine Carter and husband, Jason, of Huddleston; 11 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandson; three siblings, Bertha Stokes of Winnemuca, Nev., Helen Bates of Bedford, and Thelma Campbell of Lynchburg; two daughters-in-law, Kathy Brown of Forest, and Tammy Brown of Lynchburg; a special friend, Carmen Mitchell of Lynchburg; and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg.
A Celebration of Catherine's Life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Pastor Mike Dodson. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Catherine Brown to the American Lung Association
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 19, 2021.