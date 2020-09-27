Menu
Catherine Crews Robey, age 98, of Lynchburg, Va., died on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Autumn Care Nursing and Rehab in Altavista.

Born March 4, 1922, in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Jessie Crews and Gracie Short Crews. She was married to the late William T. Robey and was preceded in death by a son, Jesse T. Robey (J.T.); two sisters Lottie Fisher, and Hessie Burton; and seven brothers, Robert, William, Jessie, Walter, Roy, Verp and Edison Crews. Mrs. Crews was a member of Straightstone Baptist Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and she volunteered at the hospital for over ten years.

She is survived by a brother, Richard Crews of Gretna Va.; and lots of loving nieces and nephews; and a daughter-in-law, Sandra.

Due to COVID a private graveside service for family only will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Straightstone Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastor Matthew Speck.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Straightstone Baptist Church, 4660 Straightstone Road Long Island, VA 24569 or to the charity of your choice.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Straightstone Baptist Church Cemetery
