Mrs. Catherine "Cat" Goard Pannell
May 18, 1930 - February 24, 2021
Mrs. Catherine "Cat" Goard Pannell, 90, of Hurt, Virginia, departed this life at The Davis Home, Altavista, Virginia.
Born on May 18, 1930, in Clover, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Alzator Goard Monroe. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John E. "Buck" Pannell.
Mrs. Pannell was a member of the First Church of Jesus in Altavista, Virginia and was the owner and operator of Pannell and Sons Janitorial Company.
Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Kathy P. Davis (Phillip) of Hurt, Virginia; three sons, Ezra Pannell (Teresa) of Rustburg, Virginia, Jerome Pannell (Sheryl) of Midlothian, Virginia and David Pannell (Ingrid) of Augsburg, Germany; 13 grandchildren, two of who I'm were devoted, Kiara Davis, Amber Davis and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Pannell will be conducted on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. by Bishop Kell Stone Sr. for INVITED GUESTS ONLY. All others may join the service virtually by going to www.millerfuneralhomeinc.com
and clicking the link posted on the obituary. Entombment will be at the Altavista Memorial Gardens.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal regulations due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced during the visitation hours, allowing ten (10) people at a time.
Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 1, 2021.