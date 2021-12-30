Menu
Catherine Virginia Phillips
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Catherine Virginia Phillips

Catherine Virginia Phillips, 94, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Runk & Pratt Nursing Home.

Born on October 9, 1927, in Campbell County, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Leftwich Phillips and Lucy Miear Phillips. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack L. Phillips, Lee E. Phillips, Thomas A. Phillips, and Thornton A. Phillips and her sisters, Emma P. Woodford, Betty B. Phillips and Mary P. Phillips.

Catherine was a retired seamstress and was employed by Courtland Manufacturing Company. She loved gardening, spending time outdoors and working on puzzles and word searches. She was a member of Langhorne Chapel Community Church.

Catherine is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

Those wishing to make contributions in Catherine's name are asked to consider Langhorne Chapel Community Church, 15777 Leesville Rd, Evington, VA 24550.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
31
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
