Catherine Virginia PhillipsCatherine Virginia Phillips, 94, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Runk & Pratt Nursing Home.Born on October 9, 1927, in Campbell County, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Leftwich Phillips and Lucy Miear Phillips. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack L. Phillips, Lee E. Phillips, Thomas A. Phillips, and Thornton A. Phillips and her sisters, Emma P. Woodford, Betty B. Phillips and Mary P. Phillips.Catherine was a retired seamstress and was employed by Courtland Manufacturing Company. She loved gardening, spending time outdoors and working on puzzles and word searches. She was a member of Langhorne Chapel Community Church.Catherine is survived by several nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.Those wishing to make contributions in Catherine's name are asked to consider Langhorne Chapel Community Church, 15777 Leesville Rd, Evington, VA 24550.