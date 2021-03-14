Cathey Scott McCann
March 5, 2021
Cathey Scott McCann passed away at the age of 64 on Friday, March 5, 2021, after a short battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Cathey's family moved around early in her childhood, eventually settling in Richmond, Virginia where Cathey graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University as a Paralegal. After a few years in the legal field, Cathey decided to pursue a career in nursing, which was her true vocation. She graduated from the Medical College of Virginia (MCV) with her BSN. Cathey was a talented nurse who cared for patients at MCV, St. Mary's Hospital, Lynchburg General Hospital and UVA Medical Center. Her areas of expertise included emergency department, the recovery unit and nursing supervision. Cathey's co-workers remember her remarkable empathy for them and for her patients, her love of corny jokes, her comforting touch, and her words at the end of every huddle, "Go forth and heal." Cathey was a friend of Bill W. for almost 30 years. She looked forward to traveling the Caribbean Islands with her husband.
Cathey was preceded in death by her father, Irwin Scott and her dogs, Phoenix Rayn and Cool Hand Luke. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 16 years, Ed McCann, and their dog, Stella Bella, who live in Nelson County.
The family would like to express their thanks for the extraordinary care given by the MICU and palliative care teams at Lynchburg General Hospital.
No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cathey's honor to your local dog rescue.
Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst, www.DriskillFuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 14, 2021.