Cathy Doss
Cathy Ann Doss, 63, of Promise Land Road, Appomattox, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her residence.
Born in Lynchburg, March 29, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Virginia Wooden and Clyde Doss. She lived her life to serve other people. With a smile on her face, she was a friend to all. She loved to collect and brag about all her doll houses, cook and bake for people and read scary books. After retiring from the restaurant industry, she developed a love for Hallmark movies and soap operas.
She is survived by one niece and two nephews whom she thought of as her children, Shannon Hargis and husband, Phillip and their children, Elizabeth, Macee and Chase, John Silby, and James Silby and his children, Deanna, MacKenzie and Austin; her best friend, Theresa Towler and her family; one brother, David Doss; one nephew, Tommy Doss; and one niece, Elizabeth Bradshaw. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Molly, who was her pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Rebecca Powell; two brothers, Terry Doss and J.T. Doss.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Hendricks officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at her residence.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 27, 2021.