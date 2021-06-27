Menu
Cathy Doss
Cathy Doss

Cathy Ann Doss, 63, of Promise Land Road, Appomattox, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her residence.

Born in Lynchburg, March 29, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Virginia Wooden and Clyde Doss. She lived her life to serve other people. With a smile on her face, she was a friend to all. She loved to collect and brag about all her doll houses, cook and bake for people and read scary books. After retiring from the restaurant industry, she developed a love for Hallmark movies and soap operas.

She is survived by one niece and two nephews whom she thought of as her children, Shannon Hargis and husband, Phillip and their children, Elizabeth, Macee and Chase, John Silby, and James Silby and his children, Deanna, MacKenzie and Austin; her best friend, Theresa Towler and her family; one brother, David Doss; one nephew, Tommy Doss; and one niece, Elizabeth Bradshaw. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Molly, who was her pride and joy.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Rebecca Powell; two brothers, Terry Doss and J.T. Doss.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Hendricks officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at her residence.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Jun
29
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
First of all I would like to say I am so sorry Shannon for your loss. Cat was such a sweet, positive women. I know I didn't have a lot of time with her in her last days, but I am truly grateful that I got to help you with her for just those couple of days. I know that she's in heaven right now. Having that sweet smile on her face with the people that we've lost and loved, just enjoying Paradise. Now for Shannon and her family I pray God's strength and comfort for you all. It is not going to be easy..there will be hard times and you guys know that, but always know that God is your strength and comfort. He will be right by your side . I love you Shannon and hope you know if you ever need me I'll be there❤
Stephanie McDilda
Friend
June 29, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. ❤
Sherry Moon
Family
June 29, 2021
She was good person I work with at Morrison my prayers with the family's
Darnell blankenship
Friend
June 28, 2021
To my kitty kat.i will love and miss you with all my heart.
Tammy Manzanales
Family
June 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss God will help you through all
Barry and Debbie Blankenship
Friend
June 27, 2021
All ways remember you. You were the hardest worker working at the Appomattox Buffett we sure had our laughs. I remember calling the cops to come get the snake out of the dinning area. You were laughing so hard at me. You always were smiling no matter what. I remember a song came on the radio. The name was I'll hire a wino to decorate our house. You loved that song. You'll be forever in my heart RIP .
Annamarie witt
Work
June 27, 2021
