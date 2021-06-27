First of all I would like to say I am so sorry Shannon for your loss. Cat was such a sweet, positive women. I know I didn't have a lot of time with her in her last days, but I am truly grateful that I got to help you with her for just those couple of days. I know that she's in heaven right now. Having that sweet smile on her face with the people that we've lost and loved, just enjoying Paradise. Now for Shannon and her family I pray God's strength and comfort for you all. It is not going to be easy..there will be hard times and you guys know that, but always know that God is your strength and comfort. He will be right by your side . I love you Shannon and hope you know if you ever need me I'll be there❤

Stephanie McDilda Friend June 29, 2021